CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.76 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.21% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,147.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,617,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after buying an additional 3,456,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,313,000 after buying an additional 193,611 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,710,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

