CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,682,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,738,000 after buying an additional 550,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.09. 16,238,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,369,693. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

