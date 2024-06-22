CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $196.69 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,262,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,694,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 2.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after buying an additional 141,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,181,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

