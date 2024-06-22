Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,332 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,976,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

