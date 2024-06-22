Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

