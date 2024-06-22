Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $5.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 463.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 376.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 376.4% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,772,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

