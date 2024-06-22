Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $351,000 in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000.

Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. 6,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

