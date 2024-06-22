Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 106,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $487,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock remained flat at $33.13 during trading hours on Friday. 3,852,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,579. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.