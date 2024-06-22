Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $72.52. 4,117,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

