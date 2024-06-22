Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,063 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 624,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,880. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

