Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 307 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,017,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,736. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $68.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

