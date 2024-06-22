CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CleanSpark to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of CLSK opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after buying an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 957,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

