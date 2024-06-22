ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 7.6 %

CLIR opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.12. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 0.12% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

