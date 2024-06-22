Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.92

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.92 and traded as high as $51.32. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 134,467 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

