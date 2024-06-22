Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 518,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.75.
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4102 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
