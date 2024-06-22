CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives Sell Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their sell rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 192 ($2.44) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

CMCX opened at GBX 317.50 ($4.03) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.03). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of £888.43 million, a PE ratio of 7,937.50 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($380.97). In related news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($384.37). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 114 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($380.97). Insiders have bought a total of 354 shares of company stock valued at $90,392 in the last ninety days. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

