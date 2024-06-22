Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.50.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.9 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,158 shares of company stock valued at $86,182,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $147,646,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.