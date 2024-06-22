Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comerica has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

