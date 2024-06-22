Comparing PSQ (PSQH) and Its Peers

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PSQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.12 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -1.50

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PSQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 269 567 671 23 2.29

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 113.54%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

