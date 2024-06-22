Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 4,518 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.59% of Teledyne Technologies worth $119,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

TDY stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.60. The company had a trading volume of 486,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,549. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.39 and a 200-day moving average of $415.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.