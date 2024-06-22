Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $9,262,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.45. 1,416,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,623. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $140.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.20.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.