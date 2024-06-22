Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 16,642 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 660.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 93.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

UPS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

