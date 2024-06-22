Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 256,097 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 490.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,097 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $245.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,763,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

