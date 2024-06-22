Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 867,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $55,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,179. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 1,673,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,552. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

