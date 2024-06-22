Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 381,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $340,000.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.61. 629,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,154. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

