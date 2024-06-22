Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $8.12 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.