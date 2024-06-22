Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $83.23 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,843 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $83,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

ELF traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $205.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.92. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $1,111,088.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock worth $44,029,811. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

