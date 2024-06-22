Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 135,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,488,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

