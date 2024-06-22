Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,553 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $127,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,648,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,950 shares of company stock worth $78,433,340 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,050. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $345.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.