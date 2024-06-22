Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

