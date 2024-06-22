Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $155,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $186.13. 455,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,415. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

