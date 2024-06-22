Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,447 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 90,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.16 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.