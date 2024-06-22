Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,287 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $427,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $2,100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $277,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $308,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.49%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

