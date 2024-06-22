Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 69,371 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,371 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 1.07% of Saia worth $166,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.61. 296,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $307.15 and a one year high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.41.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

