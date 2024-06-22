Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,981,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,835,000 after acquiring an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.77, for a total transaction of $117,023.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,641,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,916,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.77, for a total value of $117,023.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,641,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,916,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total transaction of $2,635,520.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,741,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,597,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,512 shares of company stock worth $21,674,184 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.27. The company had a trading volume of 190,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

