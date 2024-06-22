Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.21% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

CATY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,852. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

