Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $263.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $217,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

