Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading Down 9.9%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Core One Labs Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

