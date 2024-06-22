Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,945,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 542,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. 1,306,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.72 and its 200 day moving average is $155.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

