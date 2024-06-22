Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,634,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $662,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.02. 1,173,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,788. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

