Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $187.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.21. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Crocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

