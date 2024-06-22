Cronos Price Tops $0.0930 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $5.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00040690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

