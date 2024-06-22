CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 596 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AerCap by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 65,082 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in AerCap by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

