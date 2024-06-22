CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.90. The company has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

