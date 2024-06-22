CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 472.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $157.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

