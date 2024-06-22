CVA Family Office LLC Buys 682 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

