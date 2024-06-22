CVA Family Office LLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
