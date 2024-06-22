CVA Family Office LLC Has $300,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378,697 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,976,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter.

JEPQ opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.48. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

