CVA Family Office LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 859.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

