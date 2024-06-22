CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

